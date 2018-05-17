Reuben Foster’s accuser testifies that he didn’t strike her

AP

Elissa Ennis, the ex-girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, currently is testifying at Foster’s preliminary hearing on charges that, among other things, Foster struck her. Ennis has testified under oath that she lied to police when she said that Foster hit her.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Ennis gave “extensive testimony,” during which she said Foster never struck her once, but that she hit him with a hanger.

“I was threatening Reuben . . . that I was going to f–k up his career,” Ennis said.

She added that she called 911 three separate times in order to ensure that Foster would be in major trouble.

“I wanted to be extra,” Ennis said. “I wanted him to go down. I was pissed.”

Ennis said she was reacting to Foster’s effort to break up with her.

“I told him I’m going to f–k your shit up and make sure you don’t have a job tomorrow,” Ennis said.

But it was about more than revenge. Ennis testified that there was a financial angle to it.

“It was all a money scheme,” Ennis said. “I didn’t want to get this far in the news. It was about money.”

It was so much about money that, after Foster was arrested in February, Ennis said she returned to Louisiana with money and jewelry belonging to Foster.

These various admissions all came from Ennis while being questioned by the prosecution. When Foster’s lawyer questioned Ennis, the effort has consisted, so far, of an effort to summarize the main points.

The goal of Foster’s lawyer should be to underscore and highlight that lies were told to the police. The more that can be shown, the less likely the presiding judge will be to determine that probable cause exists to have a full-blown trial on the domestic violence charges. Even if there’s a trial, Thursday’s testimony from Ennis could be more than enough to create reasonable doubt, preventing Foster from ever being convicted.

From Foster’s perspective, however, the sooner he’s legally cleared, the sooner he can get back to work with the 49ers, who have placed him on leave while the legal process unfolds.