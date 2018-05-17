Reuben Foster’s accuser testifies that he didn’t strike her

Elissa Ennis, the ex-girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, currently is testifying at Foster’s preliminary hearing on charges that, among other things, Foster struck her. Ennis has testified under oath that she lied to police when she said that Foster hit her.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Ennis gave “extensive testimony,” during which she said Foster never struck her once, but that she hit him with a hanger.

“I was threatening Reuben . . . that I was going to f–k up his career,” Ennis said.

She added that she called 911 three separate times in order to ensure that Foster would be in major trouble.

“I wanted to be extra,” Ennis said. “I wanted him to go down. I was pissed.”

Ennis said she was reacting to Foster’s effort to break up with her.

“I told him I’m going to f–k your shit up and make sure you don’t have a job tomorrow,” Ennis said.

But it was about more than revenge. Ennis testified that there was a financial angle to it.

“It was all a money scheme,” Ennis said. “I didn’t want to get this far in the news. It was about money.”

It was so much about money that, after Foster was arrested in February, Ennis said she returned to Louisiana with money and jewelry belonging to Foster.

These various admissions all came from Ennis while being questioned by the prosecution. When Foster’s lawyer questioned Ennis, the effort has consisted, so far, of an effort to summarize the main points.

The goal of Foster’s lawyer should be to underscore and highlight that lies were told to the police. The more that can be shown, the less likely the presiding judge will be to determine that probable cause exists to have a full-blown trial on the domestic violence charges. Even if there’s a trial, Thursday’s testimony from Ennis could be more than enough to create reasonable doubt, preventing Foster from ever being convicted.

From Foster’s perspective, however, the sooner he’s legally cleared, the sooner he can get back to work with the 49ers, who have placed him on leave while the legal process unfolds.

  2. The same thing happened to Elliot, it was an extortion plot by a few women. There is a lot of money at stake and these young men need to be insulated from the bad people. I hope Foster can learn from this and work with Sherman to stay away from the wrong people. Should be better off here in the bay area, imo.

  4. “For $100 grand I’ll say you didn’t hit me. For $500 grand I’ll say I hit you and for $2M I’ll say I hit you, stole you stuff and tried to extort you.”

  5. Elissa Ennis just set back the real victims of domestic violence. I’m sure she had a very nice payday out of this, but not every abused victim can say the same.

  6. Does this lady have a lawyer? She might want to get one. She’s committed at least two potential crimes. The first is lying to the police. The second is extortion when she wanted money in exchange for what turned about to be a complete fabrication. If I were the police, I’d advise her that she can cop to this story now, but that she’ll be facing jail time for the commission of to those crimes.

  9. How many people will come back and apologize for the things they said about him? My guess is none. Remember that we are all innocent until proven guilty in this country.

  12. “I was threatening Reuben . . . that I was going to f–k up his career,” Ennis said. Says it all. Can’t wait for you to be back on the field Reuben.

  13. Man, she scrambles better than Carlos Hyde–hit the L1 on the prosecutors, and followed up with the circle spin O. But on a serious note, choose wisely when you select your significant other or just about anyone you spend your time with, or else you’re going to be in a courtroom someday asking yourself Why?.

  14. I don’t know her and I’m unaware of any payments made to her.

    Never mind. I was talking about our president. My mistake.

  16. Regardless of what really happened, she was either lying then, or she is lying now. Either way she should be prosecuted. If not why not?

    I agree she set back real victims of domestic violence, but it seems to me she did so by lying in the first place, not by taking a payday.

  20. “I’m a chronic liar, Your Honor, trying to capitalize financially. Now that that’s been taken care of, I’m telling you God’s own truth….”.

  21. I hate to do this, but your cases of winning a case as a black man in America are very slim. These cases happen all the time, for the simple fact that most of these women know the court of law won’t likely ever side or look over a black man’s case fairly. The comments on this website were most likely race fueled as well. A different type of outrage when it’s the Reuben Foster’s of the world and not the Matt Patricia’s.

  23. When Rueben Foster and the alleged victim both proclaim Foster’s innocence, the PFT commenters assume Foster is guilty.

    When Matt Patricia proclaims his own innocence and yet the alleged victim remains silent, the PFT commenters assume Patricia is innocent.

    Not sure if the distinction is based on job title (player v. coach) or race.

    Either way, let’s call it both ways, folks.

  26. It is very odd that she is so forthcoming about her extortion attempt. Tempted to put on my conspiracy theory cap and suggest she was paid off by Rueben to admit to lying….if she sells it and he gets off, she gets paid. #stirringthepot

  27. The reason there is a preliminary hearing is because Foster was charged with felonies, which are serious. If he were charged with misdemeanors, there would not be any preliminary hearings. In a perverted way, the accused is actually benefiting because the prosecutor wants to throw the book at him.

  29. It’s true since th beginning of time and it’s been written about a million time
    When it comes to a woman being rejected in Love

    “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned “.

  30. She also admitted to serving time in jail for doing this in 2011 when her BF broke up with her. She needs help.

  31. That is why you must rely solely on the EVIDENCE and not the gender of the accuser to decide guilt or innocence.

    Anyone that says otherwise, does not believe in justice; but, is an imbecile or an activist or both.

  32. When Rueben Foster and the alleged victim both proclaim Foster’s innocence, the PFT commenters assume Foster is guilty.

    When Matt Patricia proclaims his own innocence and yet the alleged victim remains silent, the PFT commenters assume Patricia is innocent.

    Not sure if the distinction is based on job title (player v. coach) or race.

    One of these happened over 20 years ago and he has been a model citizen ever since. The other is much more recent and he has a history of questionable behavior. Not everything is about race.

  33. I believe her.
    But, now she needs to go to jail and pay for lying and costing the state money for all this garbage. That’s called having the courage of you conviction.

  34. GAME OVER for the DA. The fact that she has a pattern of bringing false charges in an arrest in 2011 is the killer for the DA. No jury will be convinced ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ if that is allowed as evidence. The judge may throw this out after witnessing all this testimony and evidence today. Lunch break now.

