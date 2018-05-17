Richard Sherman jogging, expects to be ready for camp

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman‘s recovery from last year’s torn Achilles has taken a step forward.

Sherman told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he jogged on a field for the first time since his injury on Wednesday after previously being limited to working on a treadmill. Sherman said his Achilles “felt great” after the new work and that he anticipates being fully ready to go when training camp starts this summer.

“I’ll be ready for training camp, but [the team] is going to be overly cautious either way,” Sherman said.

There’s little reason for the 49ers to be anything but cautious with Sherman at this point in the calendar and that will continue to be the case for the next few months as they want the veteran to avoid any setbacks that would impact his availability come September. We’ll find out what that means for his preseason availability down the line, but, for now, the goal of having him in the lineup for Week One appears well within reach.