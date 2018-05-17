Saints add wide receiver Eldridge Massington

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Eldridge Massington on Wednesday.

Massington takes the spot of linebacker Michael Mauti on the Saints’ roster, who had his veteran contract terminated.

Massington went undrafted earlier this month out of UCLA. He appeared in 32 career games for the Bruins with 65 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.

Massington becomes the 12th receiver currently on the Saints roster.

The Saints also waived tackle John Theus off their injured reserve on Wednesday.