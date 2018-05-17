Saints waive Jeromy Irwin

Getty Images

The Saints waived offensive tackle Jeromy Irwin on Thursday.

Irwin, 24, signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Colorado. New Orleans gave him an $8,500 signing bonus and guaranteed $15,000 of his base salary, via Nick Underhill of the Advocate.

Irwin played 46 games in his college career, with 36 starts. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2016 and honorable mention last season.

He led all CU linemen with 26 knockdown blocks last season, with a team-high 12 touchdown blocks.