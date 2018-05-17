Seahawks sign Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers

Getty Images

The Seahawks got down to one unsigned draft pick on Thursday.

The team announced that fifth-round picks Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers have agreed to four-year deals with the club. With first-rounder Rashaad Penny signing on Wednesday, third-round defensive end Rasheem Green is the only unsigned member of the nine-man draft class.

Thanks to his success at UCF and the Scouting Combine despite playing with one hand, Griffin got more notice than his fellow fifth-round picks. He’ll be vying for work as a linebacker and on special teams during his rookie season.

Flowers played safety at Oklahoma State, but the plan in Seattle is for him to make the move to cornerback. He’ll play alongside Shaquill Griffin, who played with his brother at UCF before joining the Seahawks in 2017.

The Seahawks also confirmed the previously reported signings of wide receiver Keenan Reynolds and linebacker Dadi Nicolas. Defensive ends Marcell Frazier and Noble Nwachukwu were waived from the 90-man roster to make room for the new additions.