Terrell Owens wonders why Jerry Jones doesn’t fire Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Jason Garrett was the offensive coordinator for two of Terrell Owens’ three seasons in Dallas, but as a head coach, Garrett is in over his head, Owens says.

Owens said on 105.3 The Fan that he he doesn’t know why Garrett remains the coach despite never advancing past the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I have no idea. You know what’s really tough? When you really look at it, it doesn’t make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job. [The organization is] not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there,” Owens said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think Jerry [Jones] — again he’s the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions — but I just don’t understand why this guy [Garrett] still has a job.”

Owens didn’t always see eye to eye with Andy Reid, who sent Owens packing from Philadelphia, but Owens says Reid was a far better coach than Garrett. In Owens’ opinion, Garrett just doesn’t get the job done.