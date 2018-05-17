Terrell Owens wonders why Jerry Jones doesn’t fire Jason Garrett

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
Jason Garrett was the offensive coordinator for two of Terrell Owens’ three seasons in Dallas, but as a head coach, Garrett is in over his head, Owens says.

Owens said on 105.3 The Fan that he he doesn’t know why Garrett remains the coach despite never advancing past the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I have no idea. You know what’s really tough? When you really look at it, it doesn’t make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job. [The organization is] not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there,” Owens said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think Jerry [Jones] — again he’s the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions — but I just don’t understand why this guy [Garrett] still has a job.”

Owens didn’t always see eye to eye with Andy Reid, who sent Owens packing from Philadelphia, but Owens says Reid was a far better coach than Garrett. In Owens’ opinion, Garrett just doesn’t get the job done.

14 responses to "Terrell Owens wonders why Jerry Jones doesn't fire Jason Garrett

  1. He’s not the only one. Then again if you want a head coach who is good at clapping his hands while chewing gum…………………..

  6. A perfectly unbiased opinion from T.O., right? He hated the fact that Garrett didn’t force feed the ball to him endlessly so he constantly caused problems until he was shipped out. It is always someone else’s fault with this guy.

  9. As long as Carrot Top keeps saying yes Sir Mr Jones he’ll continue to be the Cowboys head coach. Jerry didnt like that Jimmy Johnson or even Barry Switzer got credit for their SuperBowl wins. Jerry is by Jerry for Jerry and Jerry alone.

    T.O. may have had his issues but Andy Reid said between the lines he was a pleasure to coach. Ive gotta side with Owens on this one. Any other team would have canned Garrett ages ago. Hopefully Jones never fires him and the Boys can go 8-8 for eternity.

  10. Because Garrett is a yes man who does whatever JJ tells him to do. JJ needs to be in control and is still upset that Jimmy Johnson (rightfully) got all the credit for the Cowboys’ success in the 1990, including Barry Switzer’s. That’s why Dallas will continue to be also rans until JJ steps down. America’s Team? Ha! It was always the cheerleaders.

  12. Good grief, don’t tell me T.O’s pending hall induction is going to subject us to reading about his nauseating takes on football and all related topics on a regular basis now. With respect to what he is saying about Jason Garrett, T.O has been fired by every coach, gm and locker room he has ever been in, so we can pretend that he wasn’t the issue or there were mitigating circumstances, but you can’t change reality that T.O is one of the most divisive individuals to have ever played in the NFL. Team Killer. Super talented but absolutely lacking in any professional or social decorum.

