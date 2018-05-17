The return (sort of) of #PFTPM

PFTPM

On Monday, I taped a low-tech #PFTPM on a high-tech device, recording the afternoon podcast for the first time on my cell phone device, from a hotel room in New York.

On Tuesday, I ran out of time and missed the afternoon session. On Wednesday, I could have taped it from the airplane while waiting for the 27 other flights in front of ours to take off at LaGuardia, but I didn’t want to be that guy, any more than I already am.

Back in #PFTHQ, I intended to tape a 30-minute version this afternoon. And it ended up being a 75-minute version, or thereabouts.

As usual, I opened with a quick review of the news of the day, and we then migrated to the many excellent questions from the @PFTPM posse.

Thanks for your continued support of everything we do, and please, please, please (I said please) check out the podcast.