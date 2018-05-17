Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills legend Thurman Thomas described having his jersey retired as “something special.”

The Dolphins have been impressed with WR Danny Amendola‘s work ethic.

Former Patriots T Matt Light was voted to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Jets QB Josh McCown will be a valuable resource for rookie Sam Darnold.

Ravens G.M.-to-be Eric DeCosta shared some of the lessons he learned from Ozzie Newsome.

Getting to know Bengals rookie S Jessie Bates.

Browns first-round CB Denzel Ward is taking care of his mom.

New Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner talks about his new role.

The Texans are weighing in on our nation’s most pressing debate.

Colts RBs coach Tom Rathman wants his players to get tougher.

A look at the Jaguars’ important dates.

Are the Titans in the market for a big-name WR?

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning is going to play golf with Tiger Woods.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is getting comfortable in his new town.

Chargers S Derwin James had some rookie jitters while throwing out a first pitch.

The Raiders should have plenty of new starters next season.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith plans to play without a brace this season.

The Giants are willing to give CB Eli Apple a second chance.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham will miss some workouts after surgery.

Washington undrafted safety Quin Blanding is hoping to stick around.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara sees “greatness” in QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Lions coach Matt Patricia was at a team fundraising event last night, but was kept away from reporters.

The Packers may not be finished making moves.

A look at Vikings rookie DT Jalyn Holmes.

The Falcons and the city of Atlanta are making bad-weather plans for their Super Bowl hosting gig.

Panthers undrafted G Brendan Mahon made a good impression in minicamp.

Saints rookie WR Tre'Quan Smith got some extra attention from coaches.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy has some new “Super Friends” on the line.

Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones could become more of a threat in the passing game.

Rams rookie OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has found himself in a good position.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is poised to break an unusual 16-year streak for the team.

The Seahawks have three picks left to sign.