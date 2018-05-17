Titans claim John Theus off waivers from Saints

Getty Images

The Titans claimed offensive tackle John Theus off waivers from the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Theus spent most of last season with the Panthers after they claimed him off waivers from the 49ers. He did not play in a game last season before going on injured reserve in December.

The Panthers waived him in February, and the Saints claimed him off waivers.

Theus entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016. He played four games with one start at left tackle in his rookie season.