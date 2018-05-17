Vikings to host Jaguars for joint practices this summer

Getty Images

The Jaguars and Vikings made it to their respective conference title games last season, but fell short of the Super Bowl.

Their effort to improve on that result will involve some joint work this summer. The two teams announced on Thursday that they will practice together on August 15 and 16 before facing off in an exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 18.

“Having the opportunity to practice with another conference finalist during training camp will allow us to compete with great players and coaches and continue to push ourselves,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. “We believe that these joint sessions will provide us with an opportunity to improve as a football team, which is always the goal for training camp.”

The sessions will be open to the public and free of charge, but tickets must be reserved through the Vikings in June.