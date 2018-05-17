Who were the all-time greatest Cowboys?

Getty Images

Dak Prescott recently said he wants to be the greatest quarterback in Cowboys history. Which gave us an idea for the PFT Live draft.

At first, the plan was to draft the best quarterbacks in franchise history. Then, we decided to broaden it. Who were the greatest Cowboys of all time, regardless of position or title?

There have been enough great Cowboys over the years that we expanded the three-round draft to four. Stats declared me to be the winner (Chris Simms has been struggling lately). You can (should) check it out and declare your own winner.

We do a PFT Live draft every time Simms is on the show. And usually we come up with decent draft ideas. If you have any we can “borrow,” we’re listening.