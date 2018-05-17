Who were the all-time greatest Cowboys?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dak Prescott recently said he wants to be the greatest quarterback in Cowboys history. Which gave us an idea for the PFT Live draft.

At first, the plan was to draft the best quarterbacks in franchise history. Then, we decided to broaden it. Who were the greatest Cowboys of all time, regardless of position or title?

There have been enough great Cowboys over the years that we expanded the three-round draft to four. Stats declared me to be the winner (Chris Simms has been struggling lately). You can (should) check it out and declare your own winner.

We do a PFT Live draft every time Simms is on the show. And usually we come up with decent draft ideas. If you have any we can “borrow,” we’re listening.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Who were the all-time greatest Cowboys?

  3. QB Staubach
    RB Smith
    RB Dorsett
    WR Irvin
    WR Pearson
    TE Witten
    OT Erik Williams
    OT Ralph Neely
    OG Larry Allen
    OG Nate Newton
    C Mark Stepnoski

    DE’s Charles Haley, Harvey Martin
    DT’s Bob Lilly, Randy Whote
    LB’s Lee Roy Jordan, Chuck Howley and a healthy Sean Lee
    CB’s Everson Walls, Mel Renfro
    S’s Cliff Harris, Darren Woodson
    P Danny White
    K Rafaiel Septien
    COACH TOM LANDRY

  10. Of course this question will yield many varying,subjective answers. For me, the greatest Cowboy is Emmitt Smith, he epitomized what it is to be a Dallas Cowboy and represented the star better than any other player I have ever seen play. To illustrate what it means to be a Cowboy, just think back to Emmitt’s game against the giants in 1994 in the meadowlands, when he separated his shoulder in the first half of a pivotal game (determined division crown and home-field for Dallas). Not only did Emmitt continue to play against the #1 defense in the NFL, he dominated the second half, finishing the game with 229 total yards (rushing and receiving) on 42 total touches. Reminding himself after each play, ” No Pain,” even when his shoulder was repeatedly being driven into the hard,unforgiving meadowlands AstroTurf, he never quit on his team but rather put them on his back and lead them to victory in overtime. Awesome story, even better player and person in Emmitt Smith, my favorite Dallas Cowboy of all time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!