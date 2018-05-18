AAF announces Rick Neuheisel as head coach of Phoenix team

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football has announced the name of another head coach for its inaugural season in 2019.

Rick Neuheisel will coach the Phoenix entry in the league, which plans to launch in February 2019. Neuheisel’s involvement has been expected for some time, although initial reports indicated that he would be coaching a team based in Southern California.

Neuheisel will instead take over the Phoenix entry and he will coach home games at Sun Devil Stadium. Neuheisel is familiar with the stadium as he coached against Arizona State when he was the head coach at the University of Washington and when he coached UCLA.

“The Alliance’s emphasis on building a dynamic relationship between players, fans and the game is what immediately grabbed my attention. There is nothing like experiencing the thrill of victory and agony of defeat together. We all invest so much into the game, and that’s something I’ve missed over the years away from the sidelines,” Neuheisel said in a statement. “The combination of a passionate fan base and motivated, talented players looking to make a name for themselves on the professional level will result in exciting football at Sun Devil Stadium in the spring, with the ultimate goal being to bring home the first ever Alliance Championship.”

Neuheisel also coached at the University of Colorado and spent time on the Ravens staff from 2005 to 2007. He joins Steve Spurrier, Brad Childress, Mike Singletary and Dennis Erickson as head coaches in the upstart league.