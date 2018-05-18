AAF will welcome “best available players,” without regard to social stances

Getty Images

The NFL allegedly has shunned Colin Kaepernick for his non-football activities. The Alliance for American Football says it won’t.

“Best available players,” AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol told azcentralsports.com on Friday after the fledgling league announced Rick Neuheisel as the coach of a Tempe-based team. “You show up and you can play and you want to play in our league, then we want to talk to you.”

As a developmental league, the AAF won’t be picky about where it finds talent. It can’t afford to be.

“I would say this is a league of opportunity,” Ebersol said. “And I would welcome the opportunity to coach those kinds of guys.”

The AAF plans to start with eight teams playing a 10-game regular season. Franchises will be located in Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, Salt Lake City, and Arizona. Three more teams will be announced.

It’s unlikely that the AAF will be able to pay a guy like Kaepernick enough money to persuade him to play. But if he doesn’t play there, it apparently won’t have anything to do with his protests during the national anthem.