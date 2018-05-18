Arik Armstead recovering from minor foot procedure

Getty Images

If 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead didn’t have an injury history, this might not be that big of a deal. It might not be anyway.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Armstead recently had a minor foot surgery, and would miss some of the spring workouts with the team.

While described as a minor cleanup, Armstead’s dealt with enough other stuff throughout his career.

He missed 10 games last season with a broken hand, and was out half the season in 2016 with a shoulder problem.

The 49ers picked up the 2015 first-rounder’s fifth-year option for 2019 earlier this offseason.