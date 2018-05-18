Brentson Buckner: William Gholston dropped 15 pounds after feeling he played too heavy last year

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked last in the league in sacks last season with just 22 sacks in 2017. They were three sacks behind the next closest team in the Indianapolis Colts. As the Buccaneers look to correct that major deficiency heading into their 2018 campaign, many factors are looked at by coaches and players alike as they search for ways to bolster their output.

Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston had zero sacks last season. It was the only time in his five-year career that he failed to register a quarterback sack despite playing in 14 of 16 games. Gholston decided to look inward as he attempts to ensure that won’t happen again.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Gholston told new defensive line coach Brentson Buckner that he felt he played with too much weight last season.

“I felt like I got a little too big last year,” Gholston relayed to Buckner.

“He’s actually 15 pounds lighter right now,” Buckner said. “He’s been working to evolve himself mentally, too. Because the hardest thing you can do as a player is to look at [yourself] and be critical of [yourself].”

Gholston signed a five-year contract extension with the Buccaneers last year just before reaching free agency. He’s appeared in 71 career games and recorded 224 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.