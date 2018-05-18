Browns claim Marcell Frazier off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns are trading cornerback Jamar Taylor to the Cardinals in a move that opens up a spot on their roster.

They’ll be filling it with a player recently let go by the Seahawks. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Browns have claimed defensive end Marcell Frazier off of waivers.

Frazier started 13 games at the University of Missouri last year and was named second-team All-SEC. He recorded 40 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his final college season.

The Browns have Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah at the top of the depth chart at defensive end. Chris Smith, Carl Nassib and 2018 third-rounder Chad Thomas round out the group in Cleveland.