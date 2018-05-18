Colts swap out receivers after tryout

Getty Images

The Colts continued to churn the bottom of the roster, swapping out wide receivers.

The team announced they had signed undrafted wideout Kayaune Ross, who went through their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived-injured wide receiver Kolby Listenbee. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to their injured reserve list.

Listenbee split last year on the Colts and Dolphins practice squads. He was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, and hasn’t played in a regular season game.

The 6-foot-5, 223-pound Ross played the last two seasons at Kenucky, and had 21 catches.