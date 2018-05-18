Danny Shelton adjusting to Patriots conditioning program

Getty Images

The Patriots acquired Danny Shelton to help fill a big hole in the middle of the defensive line.

He’s trying to become a little less big, however.

The former Cleveland first-rounder who was acquired in a March trade said he’s getting used to a more aggressive conditioning program, as he tries to get down to 335 pounds.

“My body’s adjusting to all the running, man,” Shelton said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “It’s pretty crazy. But I like it.”

Of course, Shelton has only been on one other team, but said he can tell a change in the Patriots program to the one he was used to. And after gaining weight this offseason, he’s working to get back into the kind of shape he wants to be in. The Patriots take pride in running the hill next to their practice fields, something he’s looking forward to.

“Just getting my mind ready for it,” Shelton said. “We haven’t gotten to that part. It is deceiving. It doesn’t look too tough. But just hearing from some of the guys, it’s not something you want to mess with.”

While he might not have lived up to expectations in Cleveland, he’s the kind of buy-low (he was acquired along with a fifth-round pick for a 2019 third) addition the Patriots have succeeded with in the past.