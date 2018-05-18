Danny Shelton adjusting to Patriots conditioning program

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 18, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots acquired Danny Shelton to help fill a big hole in the middle of the defensive line.

He’s trying to become a little less big, however.

The former Cleveland first-rounder who was acquired in a March trade said he’s getting used to a more aggressive conditioning program, as he tries to get down to 335 pounds.

My body’s adjusting to all the running, man,” Shelton said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “It’s pretty crazy. But I like it.”

Of course, Shelton has only been on one other team, but said he can tell a change in the Patriots program to the one he was used to. And after gaining weight this offseason, he’s working to get back into the kind of shape he wants to be in. The Patriots take pride in running the hill next to their practice fields, something he’s looking forward to.

“Just getting my mind ready for it,” Shelton said. “We haven’t gotten to that part. It is deceiving. It doesn’t look too tough. But just hearing from some of the guys, it’s not something you want to mess with.”

While he might not have lived up to expectations in Cleveland, he’s the kind of buy-low (he was acquired along with a fifth-round pick for a 2019 third) addition the Patriots have succeeded with in the past.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Danny Shelton adjusting to Patriots conditioning program

  3. Welcome to the Show. It’s a great opportunity for you. You’ll find that all the extra work and high-quality coaching on technique will help you be what you were meant to be. Or not. We’ll see.

  6. Danny Shelton was a very good prospect going into the Draft but then had the misfortune to be selected by the Browns. It wasn’t his fault, but he went to a very bad team with a very bad owner and very bad coaches who didn’t have a clue what they were doing. Bill Belichick’s challenge is now to erase everything of the past 3 years and start with Danny as if he is a rookie and to rebuild some self-confidence. In Bill we trust, but this will be a challenge.

  7. “Shelton has only been on one other team, but said he can tell a change in the Patriots program to the one he was used to.”

    One would hope there’s a change from Cleveland to New England.

  9. artliedtocleveland says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:23 am
    Danny played hard for Cleveland but he just simply weighs too much to be explosive at the point of attack. Good 2 down player

    18 0 Rate This

    ——————————

    How is Jamie Collins doing at 12 mil per?

    That’s Cleveland. Shelton is now in NE. Expect an uptick in his talent and performances.

  10. With professional conditioning coaches on both teams, the only difference in the two programs is that there is no hill next to the practice facility in Cleveland. Its very easy to blame your former team’s coaches for your own failures. Give it a year and let’s see where he is then.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!