Former NFL fullback Don Testerman dies at 65

Getty Images

Don Testerman, the first fullback in the Seahawks’ history, died on May 8 in Greenville, South Carolina, from complications of dementia, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. Testerman was 65.

Testerman played for four college teams, four NFL teams and even gave the USFL a shot.

He served in the Navy and played at Virginia Tech, Ferrum, Lenoir-Rhyne and Clemson before the Dolphins selected Testerman in the 10th round in 1976.

Testerman was waived by the Dolphins and the Eagles before joining the Seahawks just before the start of his rookie season. He started 13 games for the Seahawks in 1977 and was the team’s second-leading rusher with 459 yards and second-leading receiver with 219 yards.

Seattle traded Testerman to Washington in 1979 for draft picks, and he played five games for Miami in 1980. He attempted a comeback with the USFL two years later before retiring.

Testerman saw action in 49 games with 27 starts in his career, gaining 1,459 yards from scrimmage and scoring seven touchdowns.