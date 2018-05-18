Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills LB Matt Milano, “Last year I was just getting my feet underneath me. But with the addition of a couple new guys and with the experience of just learning the defense last year, that was our first year running that defense, so I think our goal is top five.”

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker is inspired by Ryan Shazier.

Patriots C David Andrews likes having other University of Georgia alums on the roster.

The Jets are relying on offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates to get QB Sam Darnold ready to play.

The Ravens outlined the new prices for concessions at their games.

Bengals RB Giovani Bernard has devoted himself to helping out in Haiti.

What Browns storylines will be featured on Hard Knocks?

Which rookie will make the biggest impact for the Steelers?

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman is able to dance as he makes his way back from a torn Achilles.

Will the Colts make any other free agent acquisitions?

The Jaguars have their regrets about their last game of the 2017 season.

Former Titans KR Marc Mariani has moved into the real estate field.

The Broncos won’t add anyone to their Ring of Fame this season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led a visit to Fort Leavenworth.

Tight ends Braedon Bowman and Sean Culkin are trying to step into bigger roles for the Chargers.

The Raiders have pushed to improve their cornerback group.

A look at the pipeline from Boise State to the Cowboys.

CB Eli Apple‘s second chance is continuing with the Giants.

Position battles to keep an eye on with the Eagles.

Projecting best- and worst-case scenarios for the Washington defense.

Bears S Eddie Jackson is trying to build on his rookie season.

C Frank Ragnow is an excitement magnet for the Lions.

A hybrid role on the Packers defense could be in the cards for Oren Burks.

The Vikings feel they have a “unique group” on the defensive line.

Falcons LB Deion Jones is coming off a good season.

Panthers CB Donte Jackson discussed the advent of his swagger.

Catching the ball isn’t all the Saints are looking for from their new receiver acquisitions.

WR Chris Godwin is getting praised by Buccaneers coaches.

Remembering top special teams players in Cardinals history.

Rams OL Brian Allen uses his wrestling background on the football field.

Did 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan name his son after Lil’ Wayne?

Can the Seahawks get any cap relief if S Kam Chancellor does not play?