High fees and taxes could keep sports betting out of the Keystone State

Posted by Mike Florio on May 18, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Pennsylvania is one of the very few states that promulgated a plan for sports betting before the Supreme Court opened Pandora’s floodgates to nationwide wagering. And Pennsylvania ultimately could end up being one of the very few states that ultimately doesn’t have a robust sports betting program.

As explained by A.J. Perez of USA Today, Pennsylvania’s plan calls for a $10 million initial fee and a whopping 34-percent tax on revenue. In contrast, Nevada requires a tax of only 6.75 percent on the gambling revenue.

“We haven’t made a final determination on whether to pursue sports betting in Pennsylvania,” Penn National Gaming V.P. of public affairs and governmental relations Jeff Morris told Perez. “In addition to the high application and annual licensing fees, the challenge will be trying to make the 34-percent tax rate work — this would be the highest tax rate in the world on sports betting. For comparison, West Virginia recently passed a sports betting law at a 10-percent tax rate, which is the range most states are considering.”

This may keep many/any sports books from setting up shop in Pennsylvania, and in turn it may keep the state’s two NFL teams, the Steelers and the Eagles, from taking full advantage of the in-stadium betting experience. (Not to mention the five other major-league sports teams in Pennsylvania.)

Time will tell whether Pennsylvania revisits its effort. As it stands, however, Pennsylvania apparently hopes to grab so much of the gambling money that there won’t be any at all.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “High fees and taxes could keep sports betting out of the Keystone State

  1. I live in this wonderful state. We also have the nation’s highest gasoline taxes as well. the state as a whole has become such a bloated government entity it cannot survive unless taxes are at a premium. Pretty sad. I apologize PFT fans, not the place for a political rant..sigh..

  2. Governments do not understand business. Nor will they ever understand. Revenue is NOT profit. Profit is revenue minus expenses. Therefore, the odds of turning a profit in sports gambling with a 34 percent tax on revenue is less than ZERO. I guess no tax money is better than some tax money.

  3. they understand very well.. you are the people that don’t… to limit the gambling experience without saying a flat NO they tax it heavily just like cigarettes/tobacco…. dummies

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!