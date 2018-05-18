Jay Ajayi denies L.A. mansion owner’s accusations

Getty Images

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is denying accusations that he trashed a Los Angeles mansion. His publicist told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald that “no parties were thrown and the group did not cause any damage to the property.”

The owner of the 6,000-square-foot home is suing Ajayi for $25,000 in damages, TMZ Sports reported earlier this week. The owner also accuses Ajayi of pushing him in the chest during a February 18 confrontation about the damage.

“Jay was not involved in any physical altercations,” Melanie Wadden, Ajayi’s publicst, told Beasley in an email.

Further, Wadden said Ajayi was a guest, not the renter, and the owner attempted to get the group to pay cash outside of Airbnb. She added that the owner was on-site during the group’s entire stay.

“The entire group voluntarily left the property several days early — no security or police were ever involved or on-site,” Wadden said. “They filed a complaint against the owner through Airbnb back in February that included screenshots of the owner asking for cash and trying to communicate outside of their platform [against Airbnb policy].”