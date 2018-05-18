Josh Rosen wanted to skip Rookie Premiere

AP

Because he’s smart and rich, Josh Rosen has had to explain to people that he actually likes football.

This week, he showed it, or at least tried to.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Rosen tried to decline the invitation to the NFL Player Association’s “Rookie Premiere” so he could stay in Arizona and practice, but was told he couldn’t.

That decision sparked some back-and-forth on Twitter between ESPN and the union over a report that one player wanted to, and created some confusion about what could and couldn’t be done by players.

The event is voluntary, but players are told that by rule, they can’t work out with their teams during the event if they choose to skip it. (Which keeps teams from making them “volunteer” for their “voluntary” workouts instead.) But the CBA says that teams must permit rookies to attend the event, and doesn’t specify that they can’t be at the team facility if they don’t go. There’s a side agreement between the league and the union on the matter, and the league sends out a memo each year saying that players invited to the event can’t practice during that weekend.

“They’re new members of the NFL and say, ‘Hey, I want to stick around and practice,’” said Ahmad Nassar, president of NFL Players, Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the union. “We understand that and so does the NFL. The reality is we can’t force them to come.”

While the minutiae of the interpretation of the CBA might not move the needle, it’s at least a bit of evidence (such that he should have to provide any) that Rosen wanted to stay in Arizona and work on his craft.

That’s the kind the thing that people who care about football do.