Mayfield pragmatic about Hard Knocks

AP

Yes, having Hard Knocks at training camp can be a negative. It can also be a positive. For a team that apparently had no choice but to submit (and for players who never have a choice but to submit), the only thing that can be done is to find the positive.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has done a nice job of quickly adjusting his mindset to what his reality soon will be.

“I’d say it can be good if you handle it right,” Mayfield told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “If you think about it as a way to get on camera and try to show off and do certain things and handle it the wrong way then that can be very negative, it can be a distraction. But if you use it as a sense of, ‘OK, I got to block out everything else and just focus on playing ball,’ then that can be a great thing for us.”

It can be a great thing for one simple reason: Learning how to deal with little distractions can help a team deal with bigger distractions, and distractions are always inevitable for football players.

“Having people within our practices, within our training camp, right there trying to, not like they’re trying to distract us, but they’re there,” Mayfield said. “You could worry about it, you could think about it, but if you’re able to focus in, that can be a beneficial thing for us, talking about going into away stadiums and going into environments where you have to focus on doing your job, so I’m looking forward it.”

He’s right, and it’s a point we’ve made before. In football, every play entails a distraction, because one team of 11 guys is trying to do the exact opposite of the other team of 11 guys. As for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft is confident that he won’t be distracted.

“There’s always tugging and pulling from a little bit of every direction,” Mayfield said. “I was fortunate enough to do a docu-series throughout the draft process but I did that to show the behind-the-scenes stuff. But when it comes to business, I can always flip the switch. I know when I need to turn it on and go to work.”

Of course, it’s one thing for the cameras and microphones to create a distraction. The manner in which the series is edited and presented also could create a distraction. If, for example, Mayfield becomes too much of a focal point of the series (as HBO and NFL Films may want), some teammates may become jealous or resentful, especially if Tyrod Taylor continues to be the starter.

That’s why it will be important for the Browns to use their editorial veto power in a way not only that avoids specific embarrassments but also that steers the series away from story lines that could make it harder to keep the team moving in the desired direction.