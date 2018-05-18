OBJ reportedly will attend OTAs

Getty Images

A year after he stayed away from most of the team’s offseason program, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been present. And as Phase 2 becomes Phase 3 and Organized Team Activities (i.e., football practice) loom, Beckham reportedly will be there.

Yes, OBJ will attend OTAs, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.com.

He’ll be present even though the team has yet to give him a new contract. The question becomes whether and to what extent he’ll be participating in on-field sessions.

Remember the report from March regarding Beckham’s unwillingness to set foot on the field without a new deal? He already has been setting foot on the field via individual drills. Entering the offseason football fray (despite the non-contact nature of the practices) introduces a new level of potential physical jeopardy, at a time when Beckham has no security beyond the $8.5 million he’s due to make in 2018.

He has earned his second deal. And if he practices or plays without it, there’s a chance he’ll never get one, thanks to another serious injury like the one he suffered last season.