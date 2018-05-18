Only 76 draft picks remain unsigned three weeks after draft

The days of lengthy training camp holdouts for draft picks has long since passed (unless you’re Joey Bosa) given the current rookie contract slotting system in place with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Just three weeks since the NFL Draft came to an end, the vast majority of draft picks have already signed their rookie contract.
As of Thursday night, 180 of the 256 players drafted had signed their rookie contracts, according to the league transaction reports.
There are a few notable quirks to the players that remain unsigned.
There are currently more third-round picks without contracts (24) than first-round picks (22).
The Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins account for 19 of the remaining unsigned players as neither team has inked a single draft pick to a rookie contract at this point.
Three teams – the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles – have signed their entire draft classes. Another 11 teams (Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington) have just one pick yet to be signed.
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (6th overall) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (10th overall) are the highest picks to have signed their rookie contracts.
Below is the list of players still unsigned, first listed by draft position, then by team.
By draft order:
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Baker Mayfield
|1
|2
|New York Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|1
|3
|New York Jets
|Sam Darnold
|1
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|Denzel Ward
|1
|5
|Denver Broncos
|Bradley Chubb
|1
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|Josh Allen
|1
|8
|Chicago Bears
|Roquan Smith
|1
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mike McGlinchey
|1
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|1
|12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Vita Vea
|1
|15
|Oakland Raiders
|Kolton Miller
|1
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Derwin James
|1
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Billy Price
|1
|23
|New England Patriots
|Isaiah Wynn
|1
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|D.J. Moore
|1
|25
|Baltimore Ravens
|Hayden Hurst
|1
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|Calvin Ridley
|1
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Terrell Edmunds
|1
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Taven Bryan
|1
|30
|Minnesota Vikings
|Mike Hughes
|1
|31
|New England Patriots
|Sony Michel
|1
|32
|Baltimore Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|2
|35
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Chubb
|2
|36
|Indianapolis Colts
|Darius Leonard
|2
|37
|Indianapolis Colts
|Braden Smith
|2
|38
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ronald Jones II
|2
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|Harold Landry
|2
|42
|Miami Dolphins
|Mike Gesicki
|2
|44
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dante Pettis
|2
|46
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Breeland Speaks
|2
|47
|Arizona Cardinals
|Christian Kirk
|2
|61
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|D.J. Chark
|2
|63
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Carlton Davis
|3
|65
|Oakland Raiders
|Brandon Parker
|3
|67
|Cleveland Browns
|Chad Thomas
|3
|69
|New York Giants
|B.J. Hill
|3
|70
|San Francisco 49ers
|Fred Warner
|3
|71
|Denver Broncos
|Royce Freeman
|3
|72
|New York Jets
|Nathan Shepherd
|3
|73
|Miami Dolphins
|Jerome Baker
|3
|74
|Washington Redskins
|Geron Christian
|3
|75
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Derrick Nnadi
|3
|76
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Mason Rudolph
|3
|77
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sam Hubbard
|3
|78
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Malik Jefferson
|3
|79
|Seattle Seahawks
|Rasheem Green
|3
|80
|Houston Texans
|Martinas Rankin
|3
|81
|Dallas Cowboys
|Michael Gallup
|3
|87
|Oakland Raiders
|Arden Key
|3
|89
|Los Angeles Rams
|Joseph Noteboom
|3
|91
|New Orleans Saints
|Tre'Quan Smith
|3
|92
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|3
|93
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ronnie Harrison
|3
|96
|Buffalo Bills
|Harrison Phillips
|3
|97
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mason Cole
|3
|99
|Denver Broncos
|Isaac Yiadom
|3
|100
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dorian O'Daniel
|4
|105
|Cleveland Browns
|Antonio Callaway
|4
|107
|New York Jets
|Christopher Herndon
|4
|110
|Oakland Raiders
|Nick Nelson
|4
|111
|Los Angeles Rams
|Brian Allen
|4
|123
|Miami Dolphins
|Durham Smythe
|4
|131
|Miami Dolphins
|Kalen Ballage
|4
|135
|Los Angeles Rams
|John Franklin-Myer
|5
|139
|New York Giants
|R.J. McIntosh
|5
|147
|Los Angeles Rams
|Micah Kiser
|5
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|6
|176
|Los Angeles Rams
|John Kelly
|6
|192
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jamil Demby
|6
|195
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sebastian Joseph
|6
|205
|Los Angeles Rams
|Trevon Young
|6
|209
|Miami Dolphins
|Cornell Armstrong
|7
|227
|Miami Dolphins
|Quentin Poling
|7
|229
|Miami Dolphins
|Jason Sanders
|7
|231
|Los Angeles Rams
|Travin Howard
|7
|244
|Los Angeles Rams
|Justin Lawler
By team:
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|2
|47
|Arizona Cardinals
|Christian Kirk
|3
|97
|Arizona Cardinals
|Mason Cole
|1
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|Calvin Ridley
|1
|25
|Baltimore Ravens
|Hayden Hurst
|1
|32
|Baltimore Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|1
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|Josh Allen
|3
|96
|Buffalo Bills
|Harrison Phillips
|1
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|D.J. Moore
|1
|8
|Chicago Bears
|Roquan Smith
|1
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Billy Price
|3
|77
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sam Hubbard
|3
|78
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Malik Jefferson
|1
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Baker Mayfield
|1
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|Denzel Ward
|2
|35
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Chubb
|3
|67
|Cleveland Browns
|Chad Thomas
|4
|105
|Cleveland Browns
|Antonio Callaway
|3
|81
|Dallas Cowboys
|Michael Gallup
|1
|5
|Denver Broncos
|Bradley Chubb
|3
|71
|Denver Broncos
|Royce Freeman
|3
|99
|Denver Broncos
|Isaac Yiadom
|3
|80
|Houston Texans
|Martinas Rankin
|2
|36
|Indianapolis Colts
|Darius Leonard
|2
|37
|Indianapolis Colts
|Braden Smith
|1
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Taven Bryan
|2
|61
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|D.J. Chark
|3
|93
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ronnie Harrison
|2
|46
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Breeland Speaks
|3
|75
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Derrick Nnadi
|3
|100
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dorian O’Daniel
|1
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Derwin James
|3
|89
|Los Angeles Rams
|Joseph Noteboom
|4
|111
|Los Angeles Rams
|Brian Allen
|4
|135
|Los Angeles Rams
|John Franklin-Myer
|5
|147
|Los Angeles Rams
|Micah Kiser
|5
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|6
|176
|Los Angeles Rams
|John Kelly
|6
|192
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jamil Demby
|6
|195
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sebastian Joseph
|6
|205
|Los Angeles Rams
|Trevon Young
|7
|231
|Los Angeles Rams
|Travin Howard
|7
|244
|Los Angeles Rams
|Justin Lawler
|1
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|2
|42
|Miami Dolphins
|Mike Gesicki
|3
|73
|Miami Dolphins
|Jerome Baker
|4
|123
|Miami Dolphins
|Durham Smythe
|4
|131
|Miami Dolphins
|Kalen Ballage
|6
|209
|Miami Dolphins
|Cornell Armstrong
|7
|227
|Miami Dolphins
|Quentin Poling
|7
|229
|Miami Dolphins
|Jason Sanders
|1
|30
|Minnesota Vikings
|Mike Hughes
|1
|23
|New England Patriots
|Isaiah Wynn
|1
|31
|New England Patriots
|Sony Michel
|3
|91
|New Orleans Saints
|Tre’Quan Smith
|1
|2
|New York Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|3
|69
|New York Giants
|B.J. Hill
|5
|139
|New York Giants
|R.J. McIntosh
|1
|3
|New York Jets
|Sam Darnold
|3
|72
|New York Jets
|Nathan Shepherd
|4
|107
|New York Jets
|Christopher Herndon
|1
|15
|Oakland Raiders
|Kolton Miller
|3
|65
|Oakland Raiders
|Brandon Parker
|3
|87
|Oakland Raiders
|Arden Key
|4
|110
|Oakland Raiders
|Nick Nelson
|1
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Terrell Edmunds
|3
|76
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Mason Rudolph
|3
|92
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|1
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mike McGlinchey
|2
|44
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dante Pettis
|3
|70
|San Francisco 49ers
|Fred Warner
|3
|79
|Seattle Seahawks
|Rasheem Green
|1
|12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Vita Vea
|2
|38
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ronald Jones II
|2
|63
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Carlton Davis
|2
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|Harold Landry
|3
|74
|Washington Redskins
|Geron Christian