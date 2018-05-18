Patriots bring back Jason King

Getty Images

The Patriots have brought back Jason King, re-signing the offensive lineman Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. New England waived rookie receiver Chris Lacy.

King has had multiple stints with the Patriots. The team most recently cut him May 10 after he had signed a futures contract with New England on February 6.

King, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017, signing with the Patriots. King went through training camp with the team, but the Patriots released him before the start of the regular season.

King joined New England’s practice squad on September 20, but it released him October 9. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad on October 31, and he spent two weeks there.

The Patriots re-signed him to their active roster on November 28, released him December 2 and re-signed him to the practice squad December 5.