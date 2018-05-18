Patriots waive receiver Chris Lacy

Getty Images

The Patriots have waived rookie receiver Chris Lacy, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lacy, 22, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State on May 11.

He caught 63 passes for 920 yards and five touchdowns in 32 college games. Lacy also returned six kickoffs for 97 return yards.

The Patriots are loaded at the position, with 12 receivers competing for jobs. They cut undrafted rookie receiver Darren Andrews earlier this week.

New England has an open spot on its 90-man offseason roster.