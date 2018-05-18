Raiders sign Kolton Miller

AP

The Raiders have their first-round pick under contract.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed tackle Kolton Miller to his first NFL deal. The contract will run for four years and the Raiders will hold an option for a fifth season that must be exercised before Miller starts his fourth season in Oakland.

Miller was selected with the 15th overall pick after the Raiders moved down five spots in a trade with the Cardinals, who moved up to select Miller’s UCLA teammate Josh Rosen. The Raiders used a third-round pick acquired in the deal in a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Miller played both left and right tackle at UCLA and worked at left tackle during rookie minicamp. Donald Penn has been the Raiders starter on the left side and remains on the roster, but is currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery. If he’s healthy, Miller’s first NFL action will likely come on the other side of the line.