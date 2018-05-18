Report: Cardinals trading 2020 sixth-rounder for Jamar Taylor

Getty Images

Cornerback Jamar Taylor is on his way to the Cardinals and it will be some time before the Browns will be able to make use of the compensation coming back their way.

Kent Somers of AZCentral.com reports that the Cardinals are sending a 2020 sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Taylor.

Taylor was set to make base salaries of $4.25 million in 2018 and $4.075 million in 2019, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Taylor agreed to restructure his contract in order to facilitate the move from Cleveland to Arizona. The new numbers aren’t known at this time.

Rapoport also reports that the deal takes the Cardinals out of the running for free agent Bashaud Breeland. Breeland visited on Thursday, but may now be on track for a deal with the Colts after meeting with Indianapolis on Wednesday.