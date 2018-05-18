Report: Cardinals trading for cornerback Jamar Taylor

Getty Images

The Browns bought defensive backs in bulk this offseason, and have stayed busy offloading the spare parts.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals are finalizing a trade with the Browns for cornerback Jamar Taylor.

The Browns were shopping Taylor before and during the draft, but found no takers. But with the dust settled, team needs are coming into sharper focus.

The Cardinals turned over their secondary this offseason, cutting Tyrann Mathieu, with Justin Bethel and Tramon Williams joining him on the way out. They brought Bashaud Breeland in for a visit yesterday.

The Browns used their second first-rounder on cornerback Denzel Ward, and added free agents in bulk (T.J. Carrie, E.J. Gaines, Terrance Mitchell), while trading for Damarious Randall to move him to safety. They also traded their other previous starting corner Jason McCourty, making it a clean sweep