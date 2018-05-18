Report: Julio Jones not expected at OTAs

Getty Images

Odell Beckham is expected to be in attendance at Giants organized team activities, but another one of the league’s top wideouts is reportedly planning to continue working out on his own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to be with the Falcons when they start the OTA portion of their offseason schedule next week. Jones has been working out in Alabama. Quarterback Matt Ryan said earlier this offseason that it is “huge” that Jones would be healthy for offseason work, but his absence is not expected to be an issue for the Falcons.

They said they were in a “great spot” with Jones last month and Rapoport reports the Falcons “love [Jones] as much as you could love a player.” Rapoport adds that the team is amenable to finding a way to provide the “correction or update” to Jones’ contract that Jones would like.

Jones, who missed the offseason last year while recovering from foot surgery, is set to make a base salary of $10.5 million in 2018 as part of the contract extension he signed with the team in 2015. That five-year deal pays Jones an average of $14.25 million per year, which is currently eighth among wideouts.