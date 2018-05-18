Reuben Foster goes to court June 20 for marijuana charge

Getty Images

Reuben Foster is due in court June 20 to face a marijuana possession charge, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The 49ers linebacker was arrested on the second-degree misdemeanor charge January 12 and released after posting $2,500 bond. He is subject to league discipline under the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

On Wednesday, Foster will find out whether he will stand trial on domestic violence charges after his former girlfriend recanted accusations against him. Ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis said she made up allegations that Foster struck her because Foster broke up with her and she “wanted him to go down” as a result. Ennis also described her actions as a “money scheme.”

Foster has not participated in the team’s offseason program since being charged with domestic violence in April.