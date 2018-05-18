Reuben Foster goes to court June 20 for marijuana charge

Posted by Charean Williams on May 18, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Reuben Foster is due in court June 20 to face a marijuana possession charge, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The 49ers linebacker was arrested on the second-degree misdemeanor charge January 12 and released after posting $2,500 bond. He is subject to league discipline under the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

On Wednesday, Foster will find out whether he will stand trial on domestic violence charges after his former girlfriend recanted accusations against him. Ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis said she made up allegations that Foster struck her because Foster broke up with her and she “wanted him to go down” as a result. Ennis also described her actions as a “money scheme.”

Foster has not participated in the team’s offseason program since being charged with domestic violence in April.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Reuben Foster goes to court June 20 for marijuana charge

  3. forgetaboutitbro says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    dudes that beat on women deserve to get what they get

    —————————————————–

    Except he didn’t beat on women. Or do you choose to ignore facts?

    This is about an antiquated law which he broke in Alabama, stay on topic.

  5. forgetaboutitbro says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    dudes that beat on women deserve to get what they get
    ________________________________________________________

    Absolutely. The good news for Foster is that he did not beat on any women at least not if you look at every shred of evidence in the DV case. On the Marijuana charge, he should have just kept his stash at home were it is legal or better yet forgo it completely while he is employed in a job that outlawed its use.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!