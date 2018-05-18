Robert Kraft being deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway was deposed in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case. Next up is Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to TMZ Sports.

The former 49ers quarterback attended the sessions with Elway and Texans owner Bob McNair, among others. There is no word on whether he will sit in on Kraft’s deposition.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider also have answered questions during the grievance process.

Kaepernick is trying to find evidence that proves the NFL jointly discussed and formulated a plan to keep him off an NFL roster after his decision to kneel for the national anthem before games in 2016 while protesting social injustice.

Kaepernick remains without a job after not getting any offers in 2017.