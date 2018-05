Getty Images

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints have signed veteran interior lineman Josh LeRibeus.

Originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2012, he signed with the Saints last May and played in all 16 games.

The Saints lost Senio Kelemete this offseason in free agency, but brought back Jermon Bushrod, as they look for depth on what was an improved line last year.