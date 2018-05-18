Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham have become fast friends

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley became friends with Odell Beckham before the Giants made the Penn State running back the No. 2 overall pick. Now, they’re teammates and hoping to became the next great running back/receiver tandem in the NFL.

“We talked the Giants drafting me into existence,” Barkley told Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. “When I used to hang out with Odell, I’d tell him, ‘I’m going to be a Giant; I want to be a Giant; I want to be a part of that team.’

“. . . I do believe that we can have an impact on this league. But, when I say ‘we,’ it’s never just Odell and me. It’s not just the Saquon and Odell duo. It’s not the Saquon show. That wide receiving corps around Odell is extremely talented. You have a great quarterback. You have a great stable of running backs.”

Beckham has become a mentor to Barkley, with the veteran receiver offering tips on how to handle the spotlight.

“The best advice Odell gave me, and the best advice that I’ve gotten from a lot of the veteran players and people in general, is to just continue being me,” Barkley said. “I got here for a reason. Obviously, you have to improve on your work ethic and your game. Obviously, you have a lot more time to focus on the game of football. Just be you. Stay true to who you are, be humble, be hungry, and the rest will take care of itself.”