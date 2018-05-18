Seahawks promote Nolan Teasley to director of pro personnel

Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted Nolan Teasley to director of pro personnel, General Manager John Schneider announced Friday.

Teasley most recently held the title of assistant director of pro personnel. He takes over for Dan Morgan, who earlier this month joined the Bills as their director of player personnel.

“We are extremely excited to be able to promote Nolan Teasley into his new role as director of pro personnel,” Schneider said in a statement released by the team. “Nolan started as an intern with us and has continually impressed with his football knowledge and work ethic. We will all miss Dan Morgan but we are very pleased to be able to have Nolan step forward into his new role.”

Teasley is a 2007 graduate of Central Washington University, where he played running back for the Wildcats. After working in corporate marketing after college, Teasley got his start in scouting with the help of fellow Central alum and Seahawks scout Aaron Hineline.

Teasley landed a job as a scouting intern with the Seahawks in 2013. The team then hired as a pro personnel scout in 2014 before promoting him to assistant director of pro personnel last year.