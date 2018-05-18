Tyreek Hill has spoken with EA about his Madden speed rating

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live included a rollicking interview with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who addressed a variety of topics. And one specific topic was extremely important: How was his speed rating in Madden 18 only 97?

Hill had no explanation for that, but he said he has spoken to the folks at EA about improving it for Madden 19.

One of the very fastest and most explosive players in the league, Hill’s numbers should be among the very best in the coming football season. And he believes the team’s offense will be among the very best in the coming football season.

For everything Hill had to say, check out the video. It’s only 12 minutes, and your lunch break is coming. Probably.