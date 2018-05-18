Tyreek Hill: Teammates try to race me in offseason workouts, winning is easy

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill may be the fastest player in the NFL, and he’s certainly the fastest player in Kansas City, where he proves that whenever teammates want to try him.

Hill said on PFT Live that during offseason workouts, other players seek out the challenge of racing him, but he has no trouble beating them.

“We do a lot of speed drills. Guys are calling me out left and right,” Hill said. “It’s too easy.”

Hill’s speed rating in Madden was “only” a 97, and Hill reached out to the video game makers to try to figure out how his speed rating could be anything short of perfect.

“I have spoken with someone at EA,” he said. “I’m the fastest in the league, you know what I’m saying? I need my credit.”

This year Hill will be catching passes from new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but Hill says that if he flies down the field, Mahomes can throw it as far as he wants and Hill will be able to run to it.

“There’s no quarterback who can overthrow me. It’s not even possible,” Hill said.

The Chiefs are hoping the combination of Mahomes’ big arm and Hill’s speed results in some big-play touchdowns in 2018.