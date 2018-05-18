Would Jameis Winston find an immediate starting job elsewhere?

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live included a discussion of the remarks from Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken regarding quarterback Jameis Winston‘s habit of trying too hard. Along the way, I spitballed on the question of how hard it would be for Winston to find another starting job, if for whatever reason the Bucs were to abruptly part ways with Winston (which they won’t).

Here’s the point I made: At this juncture of the offseason, no other team would immediately sign Winston and make him the starter, if he were suddenly available.

MDS disagreed with that proposition via Twitter, arguing that the Jaguars would instantly supplant Blake Bortles with Winston — and win the Super Bowl.

So we had MDS call the show, and we hashed it out. Listen to what we had to say, and then chime in with your own thoughts in the comments.