Cowboys’ Terrance Williams arrested

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested early this morning.

The Star-Telegram reports that police responded to a call of a vehicle accident at 4:45 a.m. near the Cowboys’ headquarters and found a 2017 Lamborghini had struck a light pole, and the driver had fled the scene.

Police ran the plate and found that the Lamborghini was registered to Williams. Police later located him riding an electric bicycle in a roadway, and when they stopped him they arrested him for public intoxication. The traffic accident is still being investigated and Williams has not been charged for that.

Williams is currently not practicing during the Cowboys’ offseason program as he recovers from a foot injury.