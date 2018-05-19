David Johnson aiming for 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving

Getty Images

Last offseason, Cardinals running back David Johnson said on PFT Live that he was aiming for 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. That didn’t pan out, as Johnson was injured in Week One and missed the rest of the season.

But a year later, Johnson has the same goal — and he thinks he can do it, as long as he stays healthy.

“First of all my thing is just to play every game,” Johnson said on NFL Network. “And then after that my goal is still 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.”

Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only players in NFL history to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. Johnson finished the 2016 season with 1,239 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards. It remains to be seen how the new Cardinals coaching staff will use Johnson in the offense, but he certainly has the skill set to hit the double-1,000, a benchmark that would make him a candidate to be league MVP.