J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals for Texas school shooting victims

Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the 10 people who were killed in a Texas high school on Friday.

Nine students and one teacher were killed at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles from downtown Houston, when a student opened fire. Another 10 people were injured.

The Texans have confirmed that Watt said he will pay for the funerals of the deceased.

Watt was named the recipient of the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after his fundraising campaign raised more than $37 million for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.