Johnny Manziel says he’s heading to the CFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 19, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

Johnny Manziel’s next stop will be the Canadian Football League.

Manziel, the former Browns draft bust, said in a video distributed by Barstool Sports that he is heading to Canada.

“I am formally signing in the CFL,” he said. “I have decided to sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. I’ll be up here for it looks like two years. I’ll be getting back to playing ball. That’s what I want to do.”

Manziel also said he will have a formal partnership with Barstool Sports in which he’ll do a regular podcast that documents his time in Canada.

CFL rules require a two-year contract, so Hamilton will have Manziel’s rights in 2018 and 2019, and the earliest Manziel could get back to the NFL would be late in the 2019 season, which likely means it would be 2020 at the earliest.

Of course, Manziel’s other option was probably never to play in the NFL again: He wasn’t drawing any NFL interest. If he has two good years in the CFL, perhaps he will.

12 responses to “Johnny Manziel says he’s heading to the CFL

  4. There’s a dearth of solid back-up QB’s in the NFL. Dallas and Jerry Jones should have signed him. Dak has no capable back up as well as many other NFL teams who will fall apart when their starter goes down. Depth is critical. Manziel was low cost,low risk signee.

  5. I hope they low balled him on contract. First he won’t accept the offer for three months until he exhausts all NFL possibilities (showing he doesn’t want to play for them). Then he states “I’ll [only] be up for two years”. No commitment as usual for this guy.

    Good lord Texas fanboys sure ruined this kids brain

  6. birdsfan7 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:50 am
    That”s where you end up when you are not good enough for the NFL
    ——-
    Warren Moon, Cameron Wake, Joe Theismann and Jeff Garcia would disagree with you.

  8. kamthechancellor says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Take notes Kaepernick.
    ——
    Different situation; let’s not pretend otherwise due to political differences. Kaepernick could go be Doug Flutie in the CFL for 2 years and that would not eliminate the reasons that no NFL team would sign him today. Manziel, on the other hand, has yet to show any on the field reason for a team to want him, plus has real off the field issues – criminal behavior, alleged violence toward women. You know, real questions about his performance and character, not peaceful protest and philanthropy. If Johnny stays out of trouble and plays well, that helps him. But that sort of thing doesn’t change kaep’s situation at all.

  9. kamthechancellor says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:50 am
    ——————-

    This has absolutely nothing to do with Karpernick. Sorry if you don’t like him personally but you should at least try to make sense

  10. I was as big of a Manziel hater as there was, didn’t like his act at A&M— and I love brash and outspoken people, generally, but for whatever reason I just was very put off by him.

    But now I see this kid had some problems that were just bigger than him, bigger than most people. Here’s hoping that he pulls everything together, stays clean, and gets his career back on track, SOMEWHERE. Kid has the electric gene on him, and as football fans, we should all hope we get to eventually see that on a professional field. Good luck, Johnny!

  11. niners816 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:02 am
    birdsfan7 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:50 am
    That”s where you end up when you are not good enough for the NFL
    ——-
    Warren Moon, Cameron Wake, Joe Theismann and Jeff Garcia would disagree with you.
    ————————————
    As well as Doug Flutie…

