NFL: Eli Manning civil fraud settlement “not a Personal Conduct Policy issue”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Getty Images

As a civil fraud lawsuit against Giants quarterback Eli Manning was pending, the NFL consistently declined comment on whether the Personal Conduct Policy applied to the allegations or any of the evidence that had come to light. Now that the civil case has been resolved, the NFL has commented on the situation.

“We monitored the situation and are satisfied that it is a civil matter that was resolved,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “Not a [Personal Conduct Policy] issue.”

The Personal Conduct Policy expressly encompasses “[c]rimes of dishonesty such as blackmail, extortion, fraud, money laundering, or racketeering.” The NFL, by referring to the situation as a “civil matter” in its comment on the Manning situation, apparently has concluded that, without a prosecution, there can be no crime of fraud — even if actual fraud has occurred.

Of course, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t prosecuted, charged, or even sued in civil court. But he was suspended six games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.

As explained last month, there’s a fine line (and maybe no line) between civil and criminal fraud. If the NFL wanted to use the allegations of memorabilia fraud, the evidence generated during the trial, the fact that Eli Manning settled the lawsuit in lieu of testifying in open court about the situation (including but not limited to answering aggressive questions about an email message in which he asked for “2 helmets that can pass as game used“) as the basis for an investigation, it easily could have. Arguably, given the extent to which the Personal Conduct Policy and other league policies premised on the integrity of and public confidence in the professional football are applied to other players, the NFL should have.

Although Eli Manning is by all accounts a great guy who does great things in the community (his work on behalf of children fighting cancer is beyond admirable), any plausible claim that any player has committed fraud in connection with the sale of items used during NFL games should give the NFL concern. If there’s a “good guy” or a “favored team” exception for memorabilia fraud, will similar exceptions be made when questions emerge in future years regarding whether a player is accused of betting on NFL games, shaving points, and/or throwing games?

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “NFL: Eli Manning civil fraud settlement “not a Personal Conduct Policy issue”

  4. I’m amazed that the same people who want the NFL out of the justice business jump all over it when it’s not their team. Can’t have it both ways folks.

  5. What a “cop out” by the NFL.

    Since when is committing fraud selling licensed NFL game used apparel a “civil matter”?

  7. Boy, the NFL sure is about integrity. What a joke. Both brothers don’t even get taps on the noses for behavior that’s certainly unbecoming of the league. This makes me want to puke. If the league’s going to punish players, then, by golly, punish everyone. I’m almost fed up enough with the NFL to stop watching. Between screwing fans out of every dollar they can squeeze and the comish’s absurd sense of “justice,” the whole thing’s turning into a bad joke. Gag.

  8. Pathetic. You can’t touch a Manning or a Giants quarterback. Worthless Maras run the league. John Mara was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple. And Goodell is his puppet.

  9. redlikethepig says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:49 am
    I’m amazed that the same people who want the NFL out of the justice business jump all over it when it’s not their team. Can’t have it both ways folks.

    ———–

    Perhaps they just want equal application of “justice” across all teams and all players

  10. Honestly, I expected another cheating statement from Goodell on this, but I simple still cannot believe he cheats so openly with tumbling ratings.

    You’d think they would put it together.

    This is the main reason the ratings are dropping. Inconsistency, lying and cheating.

    This is the very definition of integrity, he frames the Patriots to steal picks, the Giants benefitted in 2 super bowls with the framejobs and this past year, philly benefitted of off 2 more stolen draft picks missing and 2 illegal touchdowns right in front of everyone to see.

  11. If you were not convinced that the giants get the most favorable outcome and benefit of the doubt from the NFL front office, you absolutely should be after reading this article. Some players get fined for having their socks at the improper length on game days just as a frame of reference for some of you readers.

  12. The lawsuit was frivolous. Elliott putting hands on women happened. That’s the difference.

  16. Soooo, I guess that when you pay someone off, settle out of court and avoid a trial you’re good to go.

    Right NFL?

    It’s the Mara’s. Nothing was going to happen to Eli anyway. Same thing with HGH Peyton. The NFL good ol’ boys club continues to roll….

  18. “If there’s a “good guy” or a “favored team” exception for memorabilia fraud, will similar exceptions be made when questions emerge in future years regarding whether a player is accused of betting on NFL games, shaving points, and/or throwing games?’

    Do the Mannings have ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards? Obviously.
    Do NY teams possess the NFL version of ‘Most Favored Nation” status? Absolutely
    Does any of that bear on this decision? Heck no.

    From the beginning the NFL had no intention of wading into the cesspool that is the memorabilia business, there is no W to be found there. It could have been the Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Brady, Incognito or even Hardy and it would not have mattered. The only surprise here is that the league didn’t didn’t force Eli to make this go away sooner.

  19. Everybody knows the deal here. Out of all 32 teams in the NFL – there is only one team where this would be investigated and of course “punished” to the fullest extent possible. The smell from Park Avenue continues to pollute the Leagues “integrity.”

  20. goodell’s disciplinary actions have always been arbitrary and strictly political, and everyone knew he was going to give Mara, a NY franchise, and the Mannings a pass unless a more powerful political block put a gun to his head and demanded punishment for what was clearly a gross violation of the personal conduct policy.

    jones is a bluffer but mara isn’t and the mannings have played real dirty to escape criminal prosecution in the past. goodell took care of goodell.

    so goodell remains a very rich puppet, the mannings add fraud to an already ugly legacy, and the precious “shield” is covered in more slime.

  21. Brady “didn’t cooperate “? That’s not what Wells said! Here is the exact quote from Wells “Brady was totally cooperative” after interviewing him for 5 hours!
    Don’t let the facts get in the way!

  23. Goodell is a Giant Fan. That is why he will look the other way when it comes to taking any negative action against the Giants. Also, I will not get into the other obvious factors, which always plays a role in disciplining other players, and protects players like Manning.

  24. This is why I cancelled my Sunday Ticket last year and I am completely done with the NFL I actually started watching WWE wrestling again at least they freely admit that it’s staged NFL and keeps denying its disgusting

  25. The first 3 paragraphs of the league’s personal conduct policy, you be the judge.

    It is a privilege to be part of the National Football League. Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL. This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.
    Conduct by anyone in the league that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL. We must endeavor at all times to be people of high character; we must show respect for others inside and outside our workplace; and we must strive to conduct ourselves in ways that favorably reflect on ourselves, our teams, the communities we represent, and the NFL.

    To this end, the league has increased education regarding respect and appropriate behavior, has provided resources for all employees to assist them in conforming their behavior to the standards expected of them, and has made clear that the league’s goal is to prevent violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. In order to uphold our high standards, when violations of this Personal Conduct Policy do occur, appropriate disciplinary action must follow.

  26. What a joke…………that all you trolls are hating on the Giants over this, if memorabilia belonging to athletes across the league was investigated for legitamcy there would be suspensions handed out to every team, go kick rocks trolls.

  27. If they punish Eli, the whistle blowing starts. What Eli did was done by A LOT of players in this league. The NFL is doing everything possible to separate themselves from this situation. Do not want to kill the Golden Goose that is the memorabilia business. You will not hear another word about this.

  28. This is why the NFL should have absolutely no involvement with any sports gambling. They simply do not have the ability to act with integrity when money is involved. There is no rational explanation to NOT looking into this. They calculated the financial impact of removing the starting QB from a team in their largest market that just happened to have the national media praising their potential. It doesn’t look good but they do not care because they believe the damages would be worse if they suspended him and officially tarnished the memorabilia business that I assume they have a monetary stake in.

  31. I’m sure Goodell told him and the Giants that if he settles and makes the issue go away they wouldn’t hand out any punishment.

  32. Hopefully this gets used the next time a player needs to fight the NFL.

    It just goes to show that you should never bargain away any kind of disciplinary rights, now matter how frivolous it might seem at the time, because corporations are never worried about justice, just grudges and PR.

  34. dtm1088 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:34 am
    If they punish Eli, the whistle blowing starts. What Eli did was done by A LOT of players in this league. The NFL is doing everything possible to separate themselves from this situation. Do not want to kill the Golden Goose that is the memorabilia business. You will not hear another word about this.

    0 1 Rate This

    ————-

    that is exactly what happened. they told him to settle instead of perjure himself in court like goodell has

    i mean, this is why the ratings are tumbling right here

    the fans are treated like fools

  35. patriots123456 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:31 am
    The first 3 paragraphs of the league’s personal conduct policy, you be the judge.

    It is a privilege to be part of the National Football League. Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL. This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.
    Conduct by anyone in the league that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL. We must endeavor at all times to be people of high character; we must show respect for others inside and outside our workplace; and we must strive to conduct ourselves in ways that favorably reflect on ourselves, our teams, the communities we represent, and the NFL.

    To this end, the league has increased education regarding respect and appropriate behavior, has provided resources for all employees to assist them in conforming their behavior to the standards expected of them, and has made clear that the league’s goal is to prevent violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. In order to uphold our high standards, when violations of this Personal Conduct Policy do occur, appropriate disciplinary action must follow.
    ______________________________________________________________________________
    How are guys that intentionally try to repeatedly harm other players, like Suh, even still in the league. The same could be said of kaep…He disrespected a lot of people, he should be in huge trouble as well. It’s all about who gets to decide what’s right and wrong.

  36. Are the Giants the only untouchable team when it comes to discipline? Josh Brown, the domestic abuser, went unscathed, now Eli, who probably paid hush money to keep it out of court gets off scott free, what gives ? Yet, a guy who may or may not have deflated footballs got suspended and Elliott got suspended for something that someone who formerly worked at the NFL office didn’t think he should’ve been suspended. The NFL is the great hypocrisy.

  37. Not surprised… and yes, while this issue is nowhere near what Zeke was accused of…. the fact that we have a smoking gun of evidence against Eli in his own words, we had zero proof of Zeke’s guilt. In fact, just the opposite, that the woman specifically lied.

  38. Just because the Feds did prosecute doesn’t mean laws were
    not violated. If they used the mail to send falsified equipment
    it’s mail fraud. It also goes to the integrity of any type of
    memorabilia.
    Any arguement that includes “ if the NFL investigated Eli …
    then they could investigate other such incidents ..” is absurd.
    This case was brought to the attention of the league. The league
    has a duty to investigate.
    To ignore sends a clear signal to the public that the NFL will only
    investigate what they want. God forbid we investigate someone like
    Eli. It really smells of something that is fundamentally wrong.

  39. The Mannings are apparently above the law in regards to the NFL:

    Peyton’s “wife” starts getting HGH coincidently right after his neck surgery. Cleared. No punishment.

    Eli gets caught with his hands in the memorabilia cookie jar. Cleared. No punishment.

    And, then Goodell and the NFL wonder why nobody trusts their “investigations” and Equal application of punishments.

  41. nhpats says:
    May 19, 2018 at 11:02 am
    redlikethepig says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:49 am
    I’m amazed that the same people who want the NFL out of the justice business jump all over it when it’s not their team. Can’t have it both ways folks.
    ———–
    Perhaps they just want equal application of “justice” across all teams and all players

    ======================

    Exactly. The current NFL discipline model is to “have it both ways.” With one player/team, they’ll spend months making sure they can punish them. With a different player/team, they’ll say “No big deal” and go on their way. Playing favorites is not a way to ensure an even playing field.

  42. redlikethepig says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:49 am
    I’m amazed that the same people who want the NFL out of the justice business jump all over it when it’s not their team. Can’t have it both ways folks.
    ————————–
    Short sided at best. How about being pragmatic for a change? Since the NFL decided to be in the ‘justice business’ it should handed out fairly. Manning ripped those people off for a few bucks as evidenced by his settling the case. Elliott did nothing wrong. One gets off with no penalty and the other gets 6 games.

  43. I’m a lifelong Giants fan, and even I think this is a load of garbage. The guy violated the damn policy and gets away with it because there were no actual charges, but guys like Brady and Elliot get nailed, and were not charged either?

    Thats straight up pathetic.

  44. Not sure WHY there is NOT a collusion case AGAINST the giants and the mara family. This is all the proof that you will need, oh yeah and remember the giants kicker and the lack of suspension there, That dude was GUILTY with PROOF.
    There is DEFIANTLY a doubled standard in the NFL concerning the giants and mara.

    Zeke gets six games with NO proof and being CLEARED in the court of law. Zekes accusers was a PROVEN gold digging liar caught lying to extort Zekes money from the guy, YET mara and roger suspended ZEKE!?

  45. Why would all of the people who hate the Giants want Eli suspended at all? With him playing they likely win 6-8 games this year. With him suspended for (assuming) 4 games they may only win 3-4….and for the second year in a row have a really high draft pick. Yes they’ll be bad in 2019 but they’ll likely start to become really good by 2020. Why would you guys want that to happen? Its not like the Giants are winning a SB in 2018 with Eli playing 16 games.

  48. So if you cooperate with the NFL during an investigation instead of destroying evidence like a cell phone, things may turn out positive for you? Hopefully Brady is paying attention.

  50. NFL Football Giants player cheating NFL fans by selling fraudulent “NFL Game Worn” equipment…. thats not an NFL personal conduct issue.

  51. By allowing Eli to take the field Goodell gave the Giants the harshest punishment available.

    Thank you Roger for ensurimg another last place finish for the NY Giants

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!