Saturday one-liners

Dolphins rookie TE Durham Smythe says football is his second best sport, behind ping-pong.

Bills DE Shaq Lawson hopes to be quicker and healthier in his third NFL season.

For the Patriots, Georgia is the new Rutgers.

From the “There’s a F–kin’ Surprise” file, media guy who was a paid consultant for the Jets when they installed their current regime now calls the Jets one of the most improved teams in the league.

Will changes to the Ravens’ defense help stop teams like Pittsburgh when it counts?

With CB Jamar Taylor gone, the Browns likely will have new starters at all four positions in the secondary.

Steelers rookies Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen already are establishing a strong rapport.

How many mistakes did NFL.com make when projecting the Bengals’ starting lineup?

Texans QB Joe Webb played college football with Sam Hunt.

Jaguars P Logan Cooke learned punting from his grandpa.

Colts offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo shares his thoughts on the players he’ll be expected to develop.

Former Titans WR Marc Mariani is a full-time real-estate agent now.

The Broncos will be adding no one to their Ring of Fame in 2018.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took batting practice with the Royals on Friday, and he threw out the first pitch.

Former Raiders coach John Madden would have never, ever voluntarily agreed to participate in Hard Knocks.

Chargers teammates gave rookie Derwin James plenty of grief for failing to get his first pitch to the catcher.

Here are 10 things that you may not know about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. put on a show with the Tampa Bay Rays during batting practice.

Washington CB Josh Norman reflects on his time with Dancing with the Stars.

Where do Eagles players rank in relation to the NFL’s best?

The quarterback from Last Chance U. is determined to make the most of his first chance in the NFL, with the Bears.

Can TE Luke Willson fill the void created by the departure of Eric Ebron?

If you’re going to be visiting Packers’ training camp, it makes sense to start planning now.

Hall of Fame K Jan Stenerud recently visited one of his former teams, the Vikings.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ roster as OTA’s open.

How much Pittsburgh will be reflected in the David Tepper Panthers?

The Buccaneers’ defensive line has improved, but they’ll be facing pretty good offensive lines in 2018.

Saints owner Gayle Benson will have a horse in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

The trade for CB Jamar Taylor likely means the Cardinals won’t be signing CB Brashaud Breeland.

Steven Jackson is the greatest running back in Rams history, according to Steven Jackson. (Marshall Faulk and Eric Dickerson would like a word; Todd Gurley eventually will.)

Former 49ers executive John McVay will be added to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.

A Seahawks depth chart published by ESPN had Tyler Lockett lined up at center.