T.O. participated in Cleveland’s pre-draft workout of Josh Rosen

Getty Images

Terrell Owens thinks Jason Garrett shouldn’t have a job. Terrell Owens also thinks that he should have a job.

Forget about Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s musings about possibly coming back. Owens, who’ll enter the Hall of Fame in August, definitely wants to return to football.

Owens, who recently has posted videos on social media of his workouts, said Friday that he participated in the pre-draft workout that the Browns held with former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

“They . . . saw me run routes when they were in LA to workout Josh Rosen,” Owens said regarding Cleveland G.M. John Dorsey, coach Hue Jackson, and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. “They know I still got it.”

Owens last played in a regular season game more than seven years ago, with the Bengals. In 2012, he spent time with the Seahawks in the preseason.

No team has shown serious interest in signing Owens since the Seahawks released him.