T.O. participated in Cleveland’s pre-draft workout of Josh Rosen

Posted by Mike Florio on May 19, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Terrell Owens thinks Jason Garrett shouldn’t have a job. Terrell Owens also thinks that he should have a job.

Forget about Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s musings about possibly coming back. Owens, who’ll enter the Hall of Fame in August, definitely wants to return to football.

Owens, who recently has posted videos on social media of his workouts, said Friday that he participated in the pre-draft workout that the Browns held with former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

“They . . . saw me run routes when they were in LA to workout Josh Rosen,” Owens said regarding Cleveland G.M. John Dorsey, coach Hue Jackson, and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. “They know I still got it.”

Owens last played in a regular season game more than seven years ago, with the Bengals. In 2012, he spent time with the Seahawks in the preseason.

No team has shown serious interest in signing Owens since the Seahawks released him.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “T.O. participated in Cleveland’s pre-draft workout of Josh Rosen

  2. Hell… He made 70 million dollars in his NFL Career and is now worth maybe 100 g’s. It’s a shame he thinks everyone is as dumb as him.

  3. he still doesn’t seem to get that he is a horrible teammate who effects the locker room negatively- it’s the exact reason why he did not go first ballot into the HOF- has he no friends or family to clue him in? most people as they approach/ get into their 40’s do mature, apparently some do not

  5. Good Luck, TO!!! Americans call themselves open-minded and say they are against discrimination and hate Trump because they say he is mean spirited. Well, these posters and the NFL are full of hypocrites who discriminate on the basis of age and everything in between. And they are very, very , very, very mean spirited. GOOD LUCK! I hope you will get a chance to prove whats in your heart!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!