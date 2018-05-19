Terrance Williams issues statement explaining auto accident

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams was arrested for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident. Williams has now supplied his side of the story that, as told by the authorities, involved Williams allegedly wrecking his Lamborghini into a light pole.

“I am grateful that no one was injured in the accident,” Williams said in a statement. “The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn’t drive. I live right near where the accident occurred, so my neighbor dropped me off and I called a tow truck and took the scooter from my house to go meet the tow truck driver. The police officer, who I have met in the past in the neighborhood, saw me on the scooter and arrested me without performing any sobriety tests. I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how. I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently.”

Williams’ lawyer, Chip Lewis, added this: “We appreciate the professionalism of all law enforcement involved in handling this situation. Contrary to media reports, Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle. Secondly, his arrest was wholly unrelated to the traffic accident.”

Williams will face league scrutiny under the substance-abuse policy for the alcohol-related arrest. He’ll need to achieve full vindication in order to avoid placement in the drug-testing program or any type of discipline.