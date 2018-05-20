AAF will play mainly on Saturdays, with some Sundays

Getty Images

As the Alliance of American Football systematically unveils the locations and coaches of its initial eight teams (five of each have been disclosed so far), more details about the new professional football league have emerged.

Via azcentralsports.com, Arizona State A.D. Ray Anderson said Friday that the league will be playing games mostly on Saturdays, with some Sundays. Arizona home games will be played at Sun Devil Stadium, which hosted the NFL’s Cardinals from 1988 through 2005.

The AAF will be avoiding weekday games, due to player safety and fan convenience concerns. By putting a team in Arizona, one of the goals will be to lure baseball fans who are visiting the state during spring training.

The AAF version of the pro game also will be faster paced. Co-founder Charlie Ebersol said at the press conference introducing Rick Neuheisel as head coach of the Arizona team that the games will not have TV timeouts, and that the AAF will use a “more interactive” fantasy game.