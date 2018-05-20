Aaron Rodgers reiterates plan to remain with Packers into his 40s

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue to be locked in a mildly awkward standoff over whether and when his contract will be extended, Rodgers recently made it clear that he intends to stay with the Packers beyond his 40th birthday.

“It’s sustained greatness I think is what drives me,” Rodgers said recently at the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards, via Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com. “It’s to be the best and to be able to choose when I’m done playing.  I think as you’ve seen here recently with Jordy [Nelson] but even you go back a few years to whether it’s Julius Peppers or A.J. Hawk or John Kuhn or Brett Favre, the fairy tale ending of starting a career and ending it with the same organization rarely happens. So that’s kind of my goal, is to be able to be indispensable to this organization into my 40s to where you’ve got to keep me around.”

That sounds a lot like the same thing that motivates Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: Playing beyond 40 while staying with his one and only team, and performing so well that the team would never have the temptation or necessity to make a business/football decision to move on.

Favre brought it on himself by musing about retirement to the point where the Packers picked Rodgers in 2005, three years before Favre was nudged into a short-lived retirement. Rodgers hasn’t, and apparently won’t be, sending similar signals. Which means that, if/when a change is made before Rodgers is ready to retire, it will be the decision of the Packers, and no one else.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Aaron Rodgers reiterates plan to remain with Packers into his 40s

  1. Rodgers’ contract demands will deny him playing that long, but until we see him in week 1 with that reconstructed shoulder no one would bet on him lasting a season, let alone another decade.

  2. I hope he plays well into his 40s. Everyone is trying to compare Aaron with Brady, both are good QBs but the huge difference is their coaches. You put Brady on the packers with McCarthy and I dont think the packers would make the playoffs. You put Rodgers on the pats and he would be rolling off Super Bowl wins. So hopefully the pack keep Rodgers and McCarthy together for many one and done teams.

  3. If he does play into his 40’s he will have more Hardware and screws in him than Home Depot!
    We will see a drop in his stats, now he will be just an VG QB instead of ELITE, no more of those 70 yard Hail Mary passes. In the next 5 years Arthritis will be creeping into that repaired shoulder. I know, I had the same surgery, Mine was due to an accident at work…well I guess his was too.
    For a fact he will not have the arm strength, especially toward the end of the season and later in those 45 pass attempt Games. If the Packers are smart they will work on their running game.

  5. Hypothetical: Rodgers goes down with another season ending injury early/mid season this year. Do the Packers draft his replacement with two first-round picks next year?

  8. streetyson says:
    May 20, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    Rodgers’ contract demands will deny him playing that long, but until we see him in week 1 with that reconstructed shoulder
    ——————————-
    Reconstructed shoulder? When did this happen? Guy broke a collar bone – his shoulder joint wasnt affected. Happens all the time. Now he has both repaired collar bones stronger than the original. After recovery from the previous he followed that with an MVP caliber season. Guy is a health nut. He could easily play into his 40’s if he desires. And what does his contract have to do with him not playing longer? Baffling post.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!